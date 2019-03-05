Indiana’s Damon Bailey elected to National High School Hall of Fame

Posted 6:01 pm, March 5, 2019, by

30 Jan 1993: Damon Bailey of the Indiana Hoosiers looks to shoot the ball during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats. Indiana won the game, 93-71. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former basketball star Damon Bailey headlines a 12-member group that will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in June.

Bailey finished his prep career as Indiana’s all-time scoring leader and helped attract a crowd of 41,046 to the 1990 state championship game. That is still a national record.

Bailey burst onto the scene in eighth grade when Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight started attending his games. Bailey eventually went on to star for the Hoosiers and scored 1,741 points — sixth all-time— before going into private business and coaching.

Other inductees include former Include former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, former Major League Baseball star and manager Dusty Baker, former women’s basketball star Seimone Augustus.

The ceremony will be held June 30 in Indianapolis.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.