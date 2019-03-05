× IMPD asks for public’s help with finding missing woman, infant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman and her baby.

Police began investigating the disappearance of Rachel McAfee and her 2-month-old daughter on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when her husband called police to file a missing persons report.

He told police that McAfee and their daughter left the house at 7 a.m. She was supposed to drop the baby off with the babysitter and go into work for a meeting, but that didn’t happen. No one has seen or heard from her.

She was driving a 2011 Subaru Forester with license plate #313RRH. She was last seen wearing black shirt and black pants. The baby was wearing a pink and white outfit with a pink headband.

Police say she suffers from alcoholism and postpartum depression, and she is possibly suicidal.

If you have any information, please call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.