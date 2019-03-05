× Game of Thrones returns April 14; check out the trailer

HBO announced the final season of of “Game of Thrones” will premiere on April 14, 2019.

An official trailer was released on Tuesday, and will consist of six episodes.

As “Game of Thrones” prepares to take its bow, HBO is already planning for the next incarnation of the series.

Over the summer, HBO confirmed a pilot order for an in-development prequel series, which does not yet have a title. Naomi Watts was recently announced as the star.

Check out the trailer above.