Colts retain Margus Hunt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to chip away at their pending free agents by signing defensive lineman Margus Hunt to an extension.

Contract terms were not immediately available. Hunt is the fourth player re-signed by general manager Chris Ballard, joining placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski and tight end Ross Travis.

Hunt started 15 games last season and set single-season career highs with 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

