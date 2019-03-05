Colts retain Margus Hunt

Margus Hunt #92 of the Indianapolis Colts walks onto the field for pregame warm ups in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to chip away at their pending free agents by signing defensive lineman Margus Hunt to an extension.

Contract terms were not immediately available. Hunt is the fourth player re-signed by general manager Chris Ballard, joining placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski and tight end Ross Travis.

Hunt started 15 games last season and set single-season career highs with 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

This story will be updated.

