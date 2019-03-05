Birth control packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills distributed nationwide because of a packaging error that increases the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

Four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP are included in the recall. The birth control packs may have defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.

As a result of this error, a patient may miss a pill or a patient may take a placebo instead of an active pill. This could cause an adverse event or even unintended pregnancy.

If you have questions about this recall, you can call Apotex corp. at 1-800-706-5575 (8:30am – 5:00pm, EST Monday thru Friday) or email them at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.

Contact your doctor if you’ve had any problems that may be related to taking this medication.

These are the lot numbers that have been recalled: 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A, and 7DY011A.

You can find more information on the FDA’s website here.