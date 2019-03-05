Birth control packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy

Posted 10:08 am, March 5, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling packs of its birth control pills distributed nationwide because of a packaging error that increases the possibility of unintended pregnancy.

Four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP are included in the recall. The birth control packs may have defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.

As a result of this error, a patient may miss a pill or a patient may take a placebo instead of an active pill. This could cause an adverse event or even unintended pregnancy.

If you have questions about this recall, you can call Apotex corp. at 1-800-706-5575 (8:30am – 5:00pm, EST Monday thru Friday) or email them at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.

Contact your doctor if you’ve had any problems that may be related to taking this medication.

These are the lot numbers that have been recalled: 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A, and 7DY011A.

You can find more information on the FDA’s website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.