Very cold start to work week; snow to come

Wow! Wind chills below zero this morning and won’t be positive numbers until after lunchtime. Winter coat is definitely needed and if you’re driving, don’t forget your gloves, the car takes a long time to warm up on days like this.

Highs this time of the year should be in the 40s but that thin layer of snow on the ground, clear sky, and northwesterly breeze is making for a very cold March 4th. The record coldest high for this date was 13° in 1960. The second coldest March 4th was in 1873. A few flurries are possible on Tuesday but nothing will accumulate. Breezy and cold, highs still much below normal. Temperatures will continue to creep toward normal day by day this week. We won’t actual get above freezing until Thursday and even then it’s very brief and will arrive with snow. Looks like we’ll be shoveling on Thursday but then it gets a bit warmer and back to normal so we’ll have mostly rain for the weekend.