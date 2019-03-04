× TMZ: Actor Luke Perry dead at 52 after suffering stroke

BURBANK, Calif. – Actor Luke Perry has reportedly died after suffering a massive stroke.

That’s according to TMZ, which said Perry, 52, died Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank.

Perry, best known for roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Perry rose to fame as Dylan McKay on 90210. While a reboot of the show was announced just last week, Perry had not yet signed on due to scheduling conflicts with Riverdale.