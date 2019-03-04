TMZ: Actor Luke Perry dead at 52 after suffering stroke

Posted 12:57 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, March 4, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 06: Luke Perry from "Riverdale" speaks onstage at the CW Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

BURBANK, Calif. – Actor Luke Perry has reportedly died after suffering a massive stroke.

That’s according to TMZ, which said Perry, 52, died Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank.

Perry, best known for roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

Perry rose to fame as Dylan McKay on 90210. While a reboot of the show was announced just last week, Perry had not yet signed on due to scheduling conflicts with Riverdale.

