Southport detective died overnight of ‘natural causes’

Posted 9:47 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, March 4, 2019

Detective Sergeant Jason Swanson (photo from Southport Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Southport detective died early Monday morning.

Police began an investigation at 21st and MLK around 3:40 a.m. after a man was found dead outside of his car. Police later said his death was “natural.”

Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn told CBS4 that the deceased person is Southport Detective Sergeant Jason Swanson.

Swanson had been a detective with the Southport Police Department since January 2015. Before his tenure in Southport, he was an EMT with the Indianapolis Fire Department from October 2005 to October 2013.

The Southport Police Department tweeted about Swanson’s passing:

As you can imagine, we are devastated to learn of the passing of Southport Detective Sergeant Jason Swanson.

At this time, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

The loss of a brother is never easy. Details will be released as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.