Several Indianapolis Rally's locations closed, licenses suspended

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Several Rally’s locations in Indianapolis are closed after action from the Marion County Health Department. A spokesperson said they suspended a few licenses due to violations.

The restaurant on 2950 Madison Avenue had its food license suspended in early January, according to the Marion County Health Department. Inspectors found the freezer was not working.

“It was nasty,” said Julia Proctor, a former manager at this location.

Proctor said she was working as a manager at the Rally’s on Madison Avenue until the health department shut it down. She believes they should have closed it sooner.

“We had meat patties you could tell had been thawed out and put back in the freezer,” she said. “They had mold on it.”

She claimed she reported problems to the Marion County Health Department a few times. Nearly two months since its license was suspended, the doors remained closed on Monday. Customers were still pulling up and leaving disappointed.

The location at 3605 Kentucky Avenue also had its food license suspended. It was closed at the end of January and was still closed on Monday. The Marion County Health Department said it had no running water.

At one point, this location also had problems with storing food. An inspection report said cheese and meats were held at temperatures in the 50s when they should be at 41 degrees or lower. Those violations though were corrected.

“From what I am knowing and learning about Rally’s, it makes me not want to go back again,” said Tamika Singleton, a customer.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Health Department said these locations can not reopen to the public until it passes an inspection. The health department will reinspect when the restaurant is ready to grant access.

The health department said another location on 3807 W Washington Street also closed, but it was not related to any action taken by their department.

We reached out to Rally’s for comment but on Monday night, we were still waiting to hear back.