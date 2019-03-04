Rotary Clubs hosting Fundraiser for Indy Honor Flight

Posted 1:30 pm, March 4, 2019, by

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Rotary Clubs of Avon, Danville, Plainfield and other areas are hoping you’ll come out this Friday night in support of our Hoosier heroes.

They’re hosting a fundraiser that will benefit the Indy Honor Flight.   The nonprofit’s mission is to take WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. for free.

Indy Honor Flight used to have four flights a year, but because of increased costs they’ve had to cut back to three.  Right now, each flight can hold 89 veterans.

Indy Honor Flight has more than 1,000 vets on the waiting list with more applying each day.

The Rotary clubs are hosting a dinner on Friday, March 8, at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Power Expo Hall. Tickets are $100 and include a wine and beer tasting, dinner, a silent auction and a live auction.  The guest speaker for the evening will be Brigadier General J. Stewart Goodwin. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. If you’re interested, you can buy tickets, here.

If you’re unable to attend but would like to support the Indy Honor Flight, you’re able to make a  tax-deductible donation here.  Indy Honor Flight is 100% funded by donations and volunteers and staff who donate their time.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for April 13. The public is welcome and encouraged to come to Plainfield High School that night to welcome home our Hoosier heroes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.