× Rotary Clubs hosting Fundraiser for Indy Honor Flight

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Rotary Clubs of Avon, Danville, Plainfield and other areas are hoping you’ll come out this Friday night in support of our Hoosier heroes.

They’re hosting a fundraiser that will benefit the Indy Honor Flight. The nonprofit’s mission is to take WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. for free.

Indy Honor Flight used to have four flights a year, but because of increased costs they’ve had to cut back to three. Right now, each flight can hold 89 veterans.

Indy Honor Flight has more than 1,000 vets on the waiting list with more applying each day.

The Rotary clubs are hosting a dinner on Friday, March 8, at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds in the Power Expo Hall. Tickets are $100 and include a wine and beer tasting, dinner, a silent auction and a live auction. The guest speaker for the evening will be Brigadier General J. Stewart Goodwin. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. If you’re interested, you can buy tickets, here.

If you’re unable to attend but would like to support the Indy Honor Flight, you’re able to make a tax-deductible donation here. Indy Honor Flight is 100% funded by donations and volunteers and staff who donate their time.

The next Honor Flight is scheduled for April 13. The public is welcome and encouraged to come to Plainfield High School that night to welcome home our Hoosier heroes.