× Indy man gets probation after tossing frozen dog into dumpster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis man who threw a dog in a dumpster after finding it frozen to death will serve his sentence on probation.

Gordon Turentine, 62, pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge and received a sentence of 365 days. Of that time, 363 days were suspended to probation and he received one day of jail credit.

As part of his probation conditions, he will undergo classes in the Moral Reconation Program.

On Jan. 30, an Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) official said Turentine found a dog frozen to death inside a doghouse and then “picked up the dog and threw it away in a dumpster, as if its life meant nothing.”

The official was out with officers to make sure animals were being taken care of when they came across the dog, emaciated and covered in trash, according to the post. The official said the only thing blocking the dog from the cold outside was a towel.

“The small area where the dog spent its last hours had a frozen water bowl and gave you a glimmer of the painful days and nights it suffered before freezing to the ground of its doghouse,” the post said.

“There’s no excuse for letting this happen,” said Darcie Kurtz with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO). “There’s no reason to leave that dog out there to suffer and die.”

Turentine told authorities it was a female dog named Remy. He said he owned Remy for 10 years before he found her frozen in the doghouse that morning, and then he placed her in the dumpster.

According to court records, a neighbor and the homes landlord both say they warned Remy’s owner to bring the dog inside, knowing sub-zero temperatures could prove deadly.

“It’s heartbreaking because this was a callous case of indifference,” said Kurtz. “He had to have known his dog was going to suffer and die. He was a sick underweight dog in sub-zero temps. Of course the dog was going to suffer and die.”

IMPD says when temperatures are extreme, whether cold or hot, bring pets inside. If you are uncomfortable, so are they.

After the arrest, several councilors released a statement calling for Turentine to be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.” CBS4 has reached out to them for a statement on the sentencing.

If you see an animal left out in the cold, please call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. If it’s at night, call 317-327-3811. If you are a pet owner who can’t afford to take care of your pet in this weather, there are resources available to help you. Please reach out to IACS and ask for assistance.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the photos below disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.