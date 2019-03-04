Indianapolis house fire started by fighting animals that knocked over space heater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A near east side man says his cat and dog were fighting when they knocked over an electric space heater onto a pile of blankets and caught fire Monday.

The man told the Indianapolis Fire Department that the fire “took off quickly and by the time he got everyone evacuated, the back porch was fully involved.”

Firefighters were called to the home near the intersection of Prospect and Keystone shortly after 12 p.m. When crews arrived, they started an “aggressive offensive attack and search.”

The blaze was under control within about 30 minutes, according to IFD, and the fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

The home was occupied by a man, a woman, their dog and four cats. All were evacuated and IFD says they’re okay.

According to IFD, the home didn’t have any working smoke alarms.