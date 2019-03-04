× Fever name new president, move Catchings to VP of basketball ops

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Fever will begin their 20th season in the WNBA with new leadership.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment has hired Dr. Allison Barber as Fever president and chief operating office, while promoting Tamika Catchings to vice president of basketball operations.

Barber replaces Kelly Krauskopf who became Pacers assistant general manager in December. Barber was chancellor of Western Governors University Indiana, before becoming the president of WGU Advancement, the non-profit fundraising arm of the school.

“I am energized by this new opportunity to serve our team, our city and state as the new President of the Indiana Fever,” said Barber in a team release. “The team and I will work to earn the support of our fans through our commitment, our competitive spirit and our contribution. I am optimistic about our future.”

Catchings played 16 seasons for the Fever, leading the franchise to the 2012 WNBA championship. She won the 2011 WNBA Most Valuable Player Award and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball. She’s spent the last two years as PS&E’s director of player programs and franchise development.

“Opportunities like this don’t happen often and I look forward to working with Allison and Pokey to help lead our franchise, Catchings said. “On the court, we have such a great young core and we will continue to build our players and embrace the opportunity to grow our fan base in the community.”

The team also announced a new campaign to commemorate its 20th season in existence called ‘All For Love’.