‘Failure to negotiate’ blamed for serious traffic accident on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in an early morning traffic accident on the city’s south side Monday.

It happened shortly after midnight in the 8000 block of E. Edgewood Ave., near a jog in the roadway. Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate the curve and then over-corrected, causing the car to overturn in a nearby yard. At least one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle. All three were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

