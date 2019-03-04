Child struck by vehicle on west wide in serious condition

Posted 6:47 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50PM, March 4, 2019

(Photo By WTFD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Wayne Township Fire department says a child is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s west side.

Officials say just after 6 p.m., the child was hit on Sigsbee Street, which is just south of Morris Street.

The child was taken to Riley Children’s hospital for their injuries.

The driver is said to have stayed on the scene. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.

This story is still developing. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.