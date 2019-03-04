Cat using wheelchair to get around after being found frozen under Muncie car

MUNCIE, Ind. – A cat in Muncie is slowly recovering after being found frozen under a car.

It was below freezing the night an animal control officer got the call about little Archie. When she found him, he was caked in mud and soaking wet, but still alive.

So, the officer took him to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where he was given a bath and nursed back to health.

“He’s really lucky someone found him right then,” said Natalie Beach, a Muncie animal control officer. “If he would’ve been left overnight, he might not have made it. He’s incredibly lucky to have been found from someone in Muncie and then for us to get there pretty quickly and get him to a vet.”

Archie’s back legs are paralyzed and his tail had to be amputated, but he’s learning to use his homemade wheelchair to get around.

Luckily, an employee at the vet’s office fell in love with Archie and took him home. Now, he’ll get to live out the rest of his nine lives in his forever home.

