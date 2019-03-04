× Butler prepares to honor Fowler, Jorgensen on Senior Night vs. Xavier

As Butler closes out it’s home schedule Tuesday night against rival Xavier, the Bulldogs are looking for much needed momentum to take them through the final week of the regular season and on to the Big East Tournament. The Dawgs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they tip off at 6pm on what will be Senior Night for center Nate Fowler and Paul Jorgensen.

Head coach Lavall Jordan was asked about the impact the two have made in their Butler tenures.

“I think it’s a long list. Obviously Nate has been here the longest and if anybody in the country had a harder time with the academic piece with his schedule and balancing it all and just his commitment and unwavering humility about him. It’s always been about his teammates, it’s always been about the program and it’s always been, ‘Coach, what can I do to help?’,” Jordan said of the senior center. “And you think about life and what he’s going to do after this and that attitude and mindset is going to carry him to be successful in whatever he does.”

“In Paulie’s case, every body will remember his passion, he wears it on his sleeve and you know when it’s going great and you know when it’s not and that’s what you love about him,” Jordan explained of the New City, NY native. “He’s as open as maybe any player that’s ever come through here and you love the pride that he has in Butler.”

“I will forever be a Bulldog, you know I don’t want to talk too much about it because I get emotional real quick,” Jorgensen said. “But there’s still a lot of basketball left to play so I am excited for that. Obviously it has been an up and down year, we’ve played ourselves in, we’ve were out and I think tomorrow’s game is huge for us.”

The Dawgs sit at 15-14 overall and 6-10 in conference play heading into Tuesday’s match up with the Muskateers. The seniors are well aware they’ll have work to do in these final two games of the regular season and in the Big East Tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Jorgensen and Fowler agree that with their Butler days limited, they’ll do everything they can earn extra games in those Bulldog unis in the postseason.

“Paul and I want to do that, the whole team wants to do that, it would mean a lot to us, so we are going to fight and fight our way to the end,” Fowler explained.