× Apparent murder-suicide of husband and wife under investigation on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife is under investigation on the city’s south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened at a home in the 2800 block of East Sumner Avenue.

According to police, a family member found the couple and called authorities shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers believe one of the spouses killed the other before taking their own life. It’s unclear at this time who killed who.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.