After posing as 13-year-old online, deputies arrest 2 men who allegedly tried to solicit sex

Posted 4:37 pm, March 4, 2019, by

(Left to right) Ralph Dull and Brian Wattenburger (Photos courtesy of the Randolph County Jail)

WINCHESTER, Ind. – After posing as a 13-year-old girl online, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men who allegedly tried to solicit sex from the child.

A probable cause affidavit says Ralph Dull, 52, of Muncie began messaging with an undercover detective on Facebook over the weekend.

After sending nude photos and videos of himself, Dull tried to arrange a meeting with the supposed teen outside a Village Pantry in Farmland on Saturday, according to the affidavit. Instead, Dull was met by deputies who placed him under arrest.

Dull is being charged with attempted vicarious sexual gratification with a 13-year-old, attempted child solicitation, and attempted child molesting with a 13-year-old.

In another case, a Winchester man named Bryan Wattenburger, 40, also allegedly tried to a solicit sex from the supposed teen. He’s accused of renting a hotel room at the Randolph Inn and Suites for them to have sex. Deputies came in contact with Wattenburger at the hotel and he was then arrested.

Wattenburger is being charged with attempted child molestation, and child solicitation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.