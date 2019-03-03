No one was shot after gun fired inside downtown nightclub

Posted 3:23 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:34PM, March 3, 2019

Investigators at the scene on Oct. 13, 2016

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says no one was shot when a gun was fired inside a downtown nightclub following a fight.

Around 2:40 a.m. Sunday police say an individual fired off three handgun rounds inside the Blu Lounge after a fight broke out. No one was hit by the rounds. The shooter is unknown at this time.

IMPD said a couple of people were injured during the scuffle. One man was struck in the head with a bottle, leaving a laceration. Another was person was taken to the hospital after being pushed into a wall, leaving a laceration on their head as well.

No one is in custody at this time.

