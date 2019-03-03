× 4-H goats killed in Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind – Fire officials in Hancock County say several 4-H animals died in a barn fire that may have been started by a heat lamp.

Several departments responded around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in the 10,000 block of North Nashville Road, southeast of Pendleton. A passerby spotted the flames and called authorities, according to fire officials. It took nine different crews to get the fire under control.

The fire was concentrated in a barn or outbuilding about 100 yards behind the owner’s home, but fire crews on the scene say an RV and boat were also damaged by the fire.

Investigators at the scene of the fire say 6 or 7 goats were killed in the fire. The goats are believed to be 4-H show animals, belonging to the owner’s daughter.

Dispatchers say the fire also caused at least one propane tank to explode.

Fire officials say the owner believes a heat lamp may have started the fire. No people were injured in the incident.