4-H goats killed in Hancock County barn fire

Posted 7:08 am, March 3, 2019, by

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind – Fire officials in Hancock County say several 4-H animals died in a barn fire that may have been started by a heat lamp.

Several departments responded around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in the 10,000 block of North Nashville Road, southeast of Pendleton.  A passerby spotted the flames and called authorities, according to fire officials.  It took nine different crews to get the fire under control.

The fire was concentrated in a barn or outbuilding about 100 yards behind the owner’s home, but fire crews on the scene say an RV and boat were also damaged by the fire.

Investigators at the scene of the fire say 6 or 7 goats were killed in the fire.  The goats are believed to be 4-H show animals, belonging to the owner’s daughter.

Dispatchers say the fire also caused at least one propane tank to explode.

Fire officials say the owner believes a heat lamp may have started the fire.  No people were injured in the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.