INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Old National Centre hosted 100 Men Who Cook on Saturday. The event featured local chefs making some of their best dishes. Celebrity chefs included IMPD deputy chiefs Chris Bailey and Josh Barker.

This is the third year of the event in Indianapolis. The money will go to Big Brother Big Sister of Central Indiana. Across the nation, these events have raised more than $6 million.