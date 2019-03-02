× Stabbing on Indianapolis’ east side leaves 1 person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deportment says a person has been stabbed and is critical condition on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Saturday in the 3000 block of East Michigan Street.

Officers say the victim was conscious but combative. Medics were called to the scene.

No information regarding the suspect has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.