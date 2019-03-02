Peaceful ending to Anderson hostage situation

Scene of hostage situation in Anderson, 3/02/2019. (Photo By Corbin Millard)

ANDERSON, Ind. — A mother and child are without injury after being held hostage in Anderson.

Police said around 11 a.m. Saturday the mother and her child where parking their car after arriving home. As they got out of the vehicle, a man with a gun approached them and tried to force the two inside their home. The child ran to a neighbor’s house and told the neighbor what was happening.

The mother was able to escape the home soon after, and fled to an outside garage area where SWAT officers were posted.

After roughly half an hour, the gunman left the home and gave up without incident, police said.

The mother is said to have no knowledge of who the gunman is.

“We all came together and worked well and came out without any incident,” said Major Joey Cole of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

