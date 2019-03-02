Indianapolis alt bi-weekly, NUVO, publishes final print issue

Posted 11:53 am, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, March 2, 2019

Outgoing NUVO editor Kat Coplen, left, poses with Laura McPhee, who started this week. (Photo: Submitted by NUVO)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — NUVO editor Laura McPhee tweeted Saturday that Wednesday’s edition of the alternative bi-weekly publication was the last, and that the past week was “the staff’s last week of employment.”

McPhee added that there are “ongoing plans for the web site that will continue to provide local journalism under a new model.” IndyStar has reached out to McPhee and Kevin McKinney, NUVO’s owner and publisher, for more information on what that model may be.

Finish reading this story with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.