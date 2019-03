Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Zionsville resident Pete Mattingly founded Moontown Brewing Company almost a year ago. It is the first brewing company to open in Boone County since prohibition.

Mattingly's family won first place at the Whitestown Beer Fest and got a deal to open a brewery at the Bowers Street Gymnasium. The brewery has hosted 35 events since it opened in March of 2018.

Moontown will host a customer appreciation night on March 16.