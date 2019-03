× Health department shuts down southwest side Rally’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Health Department has closed the Rally’s on the 3600 block of Kentucky Avenue. Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Health Department, says the department suspended the restaurant’s license due to violations.

The health department will reinspect when the restaurant is ready to grant access. The Rally’s cannot reopen to the public until it passes an inspection.