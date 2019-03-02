Haughville hosts community resource fair

HAUGHVILLE, Ind. — The FBI led a drug raid in Haughville two weeks ago, and agents arrested 22 people. The city hosted a community resource fair for those abandoned after the arrests.

Shonna Majors, the director of community violence reduction, says the goal is to make sure those left behind after the arrests don't turn to crime themselves.

The prosecutor provided child care resources, and mental health experts provided job resources. The city urges anyone affected by the arrests to contact the Community Violence Reduction Office or the Christmore House.

