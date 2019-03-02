5 things you didn’t know about Dr. Seuss

In honor of his birthday, today is national Dr. Seuss Day.

Born on March 2, 1904, Theodor Seuss Geisel would be 115 today. He died in 1991.

In honor of Dr. Seuss Day, also celebrated as Read Across America Day, here are five interesting facts about the beloved children’s author, courtesy of Judy Sierra’s book Imagine That! How Dr. Seuss Wrote The Cat in the Hat: