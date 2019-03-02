5 things you didn’t know about Dr. Seuss

In honor of his birthday, today is national Dr. Seuss Day.
Born on March 2, 1904, Theodor Seuss Geisel would be 115 today. He died in 1991.
In honor of Dr. Seuss Day, also celebrated as Read Across America Day, here are five interesting facts about the beloved children’s author, courtesy of Judy Sierra’s book Imagine That! How Dr. Seuss Wrote The Cat in the Hat:
- Dr. Seuss was just a pen name – his friends called him Ted.
- He wrote and illustrated 44 children’s books under that pen name, but he published other books under the pen name Theo LeSieg.
- Dr. Seuss often doodled to come up with story ideas.
- Green Eggs and Ham was the result of a bet. One of Ted’s friends bet him that he couldn’t write a book using 50 words or less.
- Dr. Seuss had a closet full of wacky hats. He’d often wear one while writing for inspiration.