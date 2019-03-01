× USPS semi-truck hits icy patch; crashes on I-65 near Raymond St.

INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. Post Office semi-trailer truck crashed early Friday in what investigators say was a weather-related incident.

It happened on northbound I-65 near the Raymond St. exit, where the USPS truck lost control and wound up on a safety barrier, hanging precariously over the embankment. Indiana State Police investigators believe the driver was going too fast for the icy road conditions.

Two people were in the truck – one was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Emergency crews had some concern about pulling the truck out of the embankment without causing it to tip over, and a second tow truck was called to assist.

Icy roads were reported around the metro and authorities are warning motorists to slow down.