Thomas Rhett to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in June

Posted 5:18 pm, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, March 1, 2019

Singer Thomas Rhett performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner's TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Country star Thomas Rhett will bring his “Very Hot Summer Tour” to central Indiana on Friday, June 21.

Tickets for the show at Noblesville’s Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center go on sale to the general public next Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on May 17 in Spokane, Washington and will feature special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins.

Rhett was named Country Radio’s most played artist of 2018 and he recently racked up his 12th career No. 1 with “Sixteen.” His first No. 1 hit in 2013 with “It Goes Like This,” introducing a sound that mixed the southern swagger of county music with pop hooks, R&B grooves, soulful strut, and the anything-goes attitude of rock.

Click here for ticket information. You can learn more about Rhett here.

