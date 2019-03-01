Remembering Deputy Pickett one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind—It’s been nearly one year since Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty.

This weekend, the community is invited to come together to honor the father, husband, and K9 deputy, one year later.

For the Pickett family, its been a year of many changes. Some of them big, others small.

“Holidays and important days are hard. Then it's the little things like having to shovel the driveway,” explained friend Michelle Atkinson.

A tragedy that is personal for Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

“I really thought I would have to attend a line of duty death funeral for someone who worked for me on a day to day basis.”

Since his death, the department has focused on healing and even created a foundation to help other families and agencies who experience line of duty deaths.

“There’s no playbook for an administrator when they have to go through this. But now there is,” said Sheriff Nielsen.

This weekend, Deputy Pickett’s K9 partner Brik will officially retire and will spend the rest of his days with the Pickett family.

“He had a love for animals. He had this love for people and his overwhelming big heart and that’s what you want to see in a police officer. That’s what you want to see in a deputy.”

Deputy Pickett Remembrance Day;