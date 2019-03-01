× Quiet end to work week with snow this weekend

Snow is exiting to the east and we’ll be nice and quiet for Friday. Seasonably cold for Friday but that means we won’t get below freezing until after 10pm, making for a nice Friday night. Saturday will be seasonably chilly with a high of just 43. Not out of the question we see a few flurries Saturday PM but most of the snow will come later in the weekend. A snow system will slide through the Plains and Midwest this weekend. The highest snow is expected over Missouri. Central Indiana will get up to 3″ of snow with models trending downward. 1-3″ is certainly enough to cause trouble on the roads so monitor upcoming forecasts. After the weekend, expect cold! This is an unfortunate first week of March. Average highs would in the mid 40s but we’ll be about half that on the Fahrenheit scale for the start of next week.