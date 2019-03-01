× Plainfield police arrest 2 suspects accused of using fake money to buy dogs

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– Police in Plainfield made two arrests of suspects accused of using fake money to buy dogs.

On Feb. 8, police say someone bought a full-bred dog being sold at the BP Gas station at 2068 East Hadley Road using counterfeit money. Around the same time, and Indianapolis man purchased a dog.

Police say they were able to use social media to determine the original seller and the second buyer dealt with the same person.

In a separate incident, on Feb. 10, police say another dog was sold at the Speedway gas station located at 3066 East Main Street in Plainfield. The buyer in that case also allegedly used counterfeit money.

Officers say reports from the public led them to identify the suspect. A search warrant was served at an Indianapolis address and evidence of the crime was reportedly found, along with evidence of other crimes in Indy.

Joshua Wilkes of Brownsburg and Ava Allen of McCordsville, were arrested on counterfeiting-related charges including theft and forgery.

Police say the dogs are in safe homes now. CBS4 has requested booking photos for Wilkes and Allen.