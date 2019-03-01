Expect 1-3″ of snow across central Indiana this weekend

Posted 4:34 pm, March 1, 2019

Get ready for another round of weekend snow. We’ll have a cloudy, cool Saturday with highs in the 40s.

Light snow will develop after 2am Sunday south of I-70 and move into Indianapolis by sunrise. Snow showers will continue through the day and taper off early in the evening. 1-2″ of snow will accumulate north of I-70, with 2-3″ possible over the southern half of the state. A few isolated areas may see up to 4″, so this will not be a major snowstorm.

A strong storm system will push an arctic blast into central Indiana early next week. Temperatures will be 25 to 30 degrees below average and we’ll have a daily chance for snow showers.

We’ll have a dry Wednesday before more snow develops late Thursday and continues through Friday.

This has been a dry Winter in terms of snow.

We have had five days with measurable snow this month.

Expect a cloudy, mild Saturday.

Light snow will fall Sunday.

1-3″ of snow will accumulate by Sunday evening.

Colder air will move in early next week.

