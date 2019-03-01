Actress Katherine Helmond from ‘Who’s the Boss?’ and ‘Soap’ dies at 89

WHO'S THE BOSS? - Katherine Helmond Gallery - August 25, 1986. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)KATHERINE HELMOND

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated actress who had notable roles on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap,” has died. She was 89.

Helmond’s talent agency APA announced Friday that she died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles.

Nominated for seven Emmy Awards in a 60-year career, Helmond played Judith Light’s mother and Alyssa Milano’s grandmother Mona Robinson on “Who’s the Boss?,” the series that ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992.

She played matriarch Jessica Tate on another ABC sitcom, “Soap,” a parody of soap operas that aired from 1977 to 1981.

Helmond was a favorite of director Terry Gilliam, appearing in his films “Brazil,” ”Time Bandits” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

