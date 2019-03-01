2 arrested after police find card skimmers in Greenwood home

Mayara Martinez (L) and Norge Rodriguez-Leon (R) (Photos courtesy of the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Two people were arrested in Johnson County in connection with card skimming.

Norge Rodriquez-Leon, 36, and Mayara Martinez, 26, of Greenwood, face a felony charge of possession of a card skimming device.

Police executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Feather Reed Lane Thursday. Inside the home, police say they found numerous skimming devices, a ledger, material to manufacture skimming devices, blank credit cards, gift cards and ID cards.

Detectives were able to use the ledger to locate where skimming devices had been placed in gas pumps around Indianapolis.

In addition to their charges in this case, the pair had out-of-state arrest warrants in connection with a continuing financial criminal enterprise.

Police say residents should be vigilant in monitoring their credit and debit cards. Once a person becomes a victim of a credit card skimmer it can takes months to straighten things out with their bank.

The sentencing range in this case is six months to two and a half years with a presumptive sentence of one year and a fine of up to $10,000.

