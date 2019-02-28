× Pacers beat the Timberwolves 122-115 to snap 2-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Home sweet home for the Pacers. After a pair of disappointing defeats on the road in Detroit and Dallas, Indiana rallied past Minnesota behind another stunning game from Bojan Bogdanovich at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

They needed his Pacer-career high 37 points to help overcome a double-digit deficit. Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was unstoppable for the visitors, who posted a 42 point, 17 rebound night, and while Minnesota badly outrebounded the Pacers, Indiana hit twice as many three-pointers, and rallied off Minnesota turnovers to get the victory.

“Every game is difficult,” said Bojan. “Tonight showed how good our chemistry is and how good we are together. Every game is tough, especially with teams trying to make the playoffs. March will be a tough stretch.”

Indiana also got a career high 18 points from T.J. Leaf, and about that tough stretch coming up? After playing host to Orlando and Chicago, the Pacers begin a brutal eleven-game run where they’ll be favored in probably just one game. That will tell the tale on if Indiana can finish in the top four of the Eastern Conference and earn home court in the playoffs.