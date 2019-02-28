Neighbors upset at massage parlor in Indy neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Nearly two years ago, a grocery store left the Shadeland Station shopping center.

Since then, neighbors have been hoping for a replacement.

“When the Marsh grocery store left, it left a hole and a void and kind of a food desert for families,” said Lisa Whitman, who lives not far down the road.

Whitman and her neighbors have been hoping another grocery store would take its place. Instead, they feel the wrong businesses are coming in.

“We have thousands of families that would come back and shop in that area if we had the right place,” Whitman said.

She's concerned about a massage business being there instead. She says their late night hours and advertising slogan--"beautiful women with amazing hands"-- doesn't fit in the area.

“What they are offering, how they are positioning their brand, it has all of the hallmarks and all of the earmarks of something in a red light district,” Whitman said.

Models Massage said over the phone they do everything by the book, and believes they've been good tenants and are a good business for the area. However, Whitman and her neighbors are putting together a petition asking the store to be removed.

“We are getting together a petition and so far dozens and dozens of just this neighborhood alone are willing to sign a petition," Whitman said.

Whitman hopes in return, more grocery stores and family-friendly businesses will see the need in their Lawrence Township neighborhood.

“We want to support local businesses, we want to support a local grocery store, and we have the capacity and the ability to do that."