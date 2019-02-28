× National Maple Syrup Festival, Mardi Gras on Main top exciting weekend of events around central Indiana

Indy Pies & Pints

Ivy Tech Culinary and Event Center

Don’t miss out on the ultimate pizza party! Bring your appetite to the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center this Friday, March 1st, for the 4th annual Indy Pies and Pints fundraiser benefitting Arts for Learning. From 7-10 p.m. attendees can sample from more than 15 of Indy’s best pizzerias and breweries, enjoy music, and compete in carnival-style games to win prizes. Tickets start at just $35. This event is 21+.

Indy’s Premier Bourbon Celebration

Indiana Historical Society

Indy’s Premier Bourbon Celebration is happening this Friday night at the Indiana History Center. Make your way through the Indiana Experience while sampling renowned spirits and learning more about the fine art and nuances of distilling. Enjoy the new cigar bar and bid on exclusive bourbon packages during a live auction. Talk everything bourbon with Peggy Noe Stevens, the world’s first female master bourbon taster, and Bernie Lubbers, The Whiskey Professor. Plus, guests will be on hand as the American Freedom Distillery debuts Horse Soldier Bourbon in Indiana for the first time.

Mardi Gras on Main

Main Street, Speedway

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Put on your party pants and head to Main Street in Speedway Friday, March 1, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. to celebrate Mardi Gras! This is a free event featuring street entertainment in addition to food and beverage options. Plus, paying homage to New Orleans tradition, Speedway’s Main Street restaurants will be serving special food and beverage menus. This is a 21+ event.

#Wedding Date Night Bridal Show

Fountain Square Theatre

Calling all brides! Looking for a unique and one of a kind bridal show that’s really a night out of wedding planning AND fun? Gather up the entourage and head to the #Wedding Date Night Bridal Show this Friday in Fountain Square! From 5-9 p.m., attendees can enjoy drinks, dancing and plenty of fun wedding planning vendors to help you create the wedding of your dreams in the most fun and casual environment. Enjoy samples, free gifts and door prizes, and a good time! This is a FREE event, but you will need to register for tickets.

Spring Bulb Show

Garfield Park Conservatory

Enjoy the sights and smells of spring a little early at the Garfield Park Conservatory! Their annual Spring Bulb Show returns this Friday, March 1, with an array of colorful flowers. From classic favorites to unique hybrids of tulips, hyacinth, daffodils, and more! Admission is $4 for individuals and $10 for families (2 adults max per family). But don’t forget, the bulbs from the display will be sale Saturday, March 9 beginning at 10 a.m.

National Maple Syrup Festival

Story Inn

The 10th Annual National Maple Syrup Festival is happening March 2 and 3 at the Story Inn Bed & Breakfast in Brown County. This family-friendly festival will feature Native American, early French American and modern day sugaring demonstrations, Indiana artisans, local beer, wine & maple, food & spirits sampling, live local music, food trucks, and more! Chris Cakes & Burton’s Maple Wood Farm will be hosting a Pancake Buffet on Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ticket will get you all-you-can-eat pancakes, 100% pure maple syrup, sausage, coffee, hot chocolate, hot caramel apple cider and orange tang.

