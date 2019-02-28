Man sent to Marion hospital after accidentally shooting himself in genitalia

Posted 7:54 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15PM, February 28, 2019

File photo courtesy of Getty Images

MARION, Ind. – A man accidentally shot himself in his genitalia in Marion, according to the city’s police department.

Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey says officers came in contact with the 46-year-old man in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

There, the man told officers that he was on a walkway near a Girl Scout cabin when the Hi Point 9mm handgun on his waistband (without a holster) began to slip. When the man reached down to adjust the gun, he says it discharged.

Police say the bullet entered just above the man’s penis and exited his scrotum.

According to police, the man doesn’t have a license to carry a handgun in the state and the case will be sent to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

