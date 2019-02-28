× Male in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s near north side Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it happened in the 3600 block of North Meridian Street.

According to IMPD, the victim was transported to a local hospital in “critical but stable” condition.

IMPD says aggravated assault detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.