Family of Indy man killed while walking along sidewalk on east side pleads for answers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One week ago, a father of four was killed walking down the sidewalk on Indy’s east side.

His family is now pleading for the public’s help to catch the killer responsible.

The violence took place on a wet rainy Wednesday evening, just before sunset eight days ago. The victim, 30-year-old Ryan Jordan, died after being shot multiple times on East 38th Street.

“One day he’s here and the next day he’s gone and I don’t know why,” said Jordan’s mother, Kelly Jordan.

Kelly says Ryan was constantly on the move, earning him the nickname “Pacman” from a young age.

“Ryan was always going around doing something,” said Kelly. “It’s just his personality was so outgoing and he was always on the go doing something.”

The scene of the shooting along overlooks I-465. A small memorial with handwritten notes on concrete marks the spot where the family says Ryan was walking when someone gunned him down.

“He wasn’t bothering anybody. He was walking down the street. For him to be walking down the street and now his life is gone is so senseless,” said Kelly.

For their part, detectives have not said what led up to the killing or if Jordan may have been targeted, but a shooting along a busy overpass in broad daylight is unusual.

“I don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt him because he was harmless,” said Kelly.

Sadly, Ryan grew up without a father figure, and now his four kids will have to do the same. His mother just hopes his killer is put behind bars.

“He said, ‘I want to be a better father. I want to be a better man. I want to be a better father,’” said Kelly. “Never in a million years did I think my son would be a victim of that because of the happy life he had with his family.”

So far no arrests have been made, but anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.