Eastside home sustains serious damage in Thursday morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Thursday morning house fire on the city’s east side remains under investigation after firefighters were called to the 300 block of Gladstone Avenue just north of New York Street around 8 a.m.

Fire officials reported that the two-story home had a fully engulfed attic on fire which then spread to the second floor.

No one was home at the time, although signs of someone living there were evident according to Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) officials.

Fire officials did rescue one dog from the house, who was uninjured.

Estimated damage to the house is around $40,000.