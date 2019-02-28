Crews respond to fire at Fishers gymnastics school

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers gymnastics school will have to close until the owners can clean up and make repairs after a fire late Wednesday night.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire was reported around 10 p.m. at DeVeau’s School of Gymnastics, 9032 Technology Dr. The building’s sprinkler system activated, containing the fire to a pit of foam until fire crews arrived.

Investigators believe the fire may have started from work being done on equipment. Firefighters had to contend with thick smoke from foam blocks in the pit.

The fire department said no athletes were inside the facility at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

Nearly 38 firefighters were on the scene. The Carmel Fire Department, Fishers Police Department and Fishers Fire Corps arrived to help.