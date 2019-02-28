× Colts NFL Combine guide: defensive backs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NFL prospects reported to the Combine, or underwear Olympics as it’s sometimes called, this week. Franchises will get the chance to interview players, many of whom teams will be speaking with for the first time. Medical checks are always crucial as well. Last year we saw potential first-round pick Maurice Hurst fall to the fifth round after a medical check brought to light his heart condition. For others, medical checks will be an opportunity to show teams they have recovered from a previous injury and are ready to contribute.

The real fun starts March 1 when workouts officially begin. That Friday we’ll see running backs, offensive linemen and special teamers, positions the Colts solidified through last year’s draft. Saturday we’ll watch quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers. Defensive linemen and linebackers will run drills on Sunday, followed by defensive backs on Monday.

While game tape accounts for the majority of a prospect’s evaluation, the Combine is a chance for players to distinguish themselves from the pack. Getting official measurements and times can help teams separate guys who are closely ranked. Though the Combine is far from an end-all-be-all, it will certainly have an impact on most players’ draft stock.

With three draft picks in the first two rounds, and four in the first 90 selections, the Colts have an opportunity to add several more starters to their young nucleus. General manager Chris Ballard’s first two picks last year (Quinton Nelson & Darius Leonard) were elected First-Team All-Pro as rookies. The next Colts star will likely be in Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Colts Draft Picks

First Round – 26th Overall

Second Round – 34th Overall (From Jets)

Second Round – 59th Overall

Third Round – 90th Overall

Fourth Round – 123rd Overall

Fourth Round – 135thOverall (Compensatory)

Fifth Round- 154th Overall

Sixth Round – 187th Overall

Seventh Round – 218th Overall

The Colts’ cornerback group exceeded expectations in 2018. Quincy Wilson, a 2017 second-round pick, played wellover the second half of the season, which has inspired optimism toward his ability to take another step forward next year. Slot cornerback Kenny Moore experienced a breakout season. He led Indy with three interceptions, was third on the team in tackles and added 1.5 sacks. Pierre Desir impressed as well and played his first full 16-game season of his career. Desir is an impending free agent who turns 29 in September. The decision or resign him will determine if the Colts are drafting for need or depth at the position come April.

Deandre Baker – Senior – Georgia

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 185 lbs

Baker is an intelligent, feisty corner with great physicality, anticipation and ball-skills. The Combine is an opportunity for him to answer questions about his long speed.

Congrats to DeAndre Baker for winning the Jim Thorpe award. Best CB in NCAA football! 👏

Here are some highlights throughout his collegiate career! Tag a Dawg fan! pic.twitter.com/ZsiGCXsaNw — Hotlanta Highlights (@HotlantaHlights) December 7, 2018

Bryon Murphy – RS Sophomore – Washington

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 182 lbs

Murphy is a quick-twitch athlete with tremendous instincts and awareness. He hits harder than his frame would suggest, but his modest length amplifies the importance of testing well at the combine.

The highest-graded Pac-12 cornerback? That would be one of the best on the field this season, Bryon Murphy. pic.twitter.com/h0Yb8HcBKK — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 15, 2019

Rock Ya-Sin– Senior – Temple

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 189 lbs

The coolest name in this year’s draft, Ya-Sin is a fluid athlete who shows good speed, toughness and is a reliable tackler. His competitive attitude and skill-set fit what the Colts are building on defense.

Rock Ya-Sin showing excellent body control to change direction. Then stays physical at the top of route to disrupt throw pic.twitter.com/jGHXhUIx58 — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) February 21, 2019

Trayvon Mullen – Junior – Clemson

Listed Height: 6’1”– Listed Weight: 195 lbs

Though rarely tested at Clemson, Mullens has the speed to stick with receivers down the field and the quicks to mirror them underneath. His Combine numbers need to match the athleticism shown on tape.

WATCH: #Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen make a great play on the ball to break up a 4th & 9 pass! He does stuff like this fairly often. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/qfG3NUHnsj — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) February 26, 2019

Julian Love– Junior – Notre Dame

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 193 lbs

Love displays fantastic instincts, ball skills, toughness and is tremendous in run-support. The biggest concern about him is speed, which makes it imperative that he runs well at the Combine.

Julian Love vs JJ Arcega-Whiteside. This is some fun game tape!! pic.twitter.com/uKfCVMP9uY — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) February 28, 2019

Safeties

Malik Hooker rebounded well this past year after tearing his knee as a rookie. The 2017 first-round pick is cornerstone of this defense moving forward. Clayton Geathers is a team captain and effective when healthy. However, Geathers has never played a full 16-game season and is set to become a free agent. Mike Mitchell was an excellent mid-season acquisition but is also a free agent and will turn 32 this summer. Matthias Farley spent most of last season on IR but is a quality rotational safety who can start if need be. Farley is a restricted free agent who is expected to return. Depending on how free agency shakes out, safety could be a need for the Colts in 2019.

Johnathan Abram – Senior – Mississippi State

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 205 lbs

Abram is a hard hitting, downhill safety, who would be a great compliment to Hooker’s ball-hawking style of play on the back end. An impressive Combine workout could cement his status as a first-round pick.

@JohnathanAbram1 covers so much ground look at his hustle to make a big stop on 3rd down, an absolute animal in run support! #NFLDraft2019 #nfl #football #johnathanabram pic.twitter.com/fgujVePO4Z — Prospect Breakdown (@Thee_ProsBrkdwn) February 22, 2019

Nasir Adderley – Senior – Delaware

Listed Height: 5’11”– Listed Weight: 195 lbs

Adderley is quick to recognize plays and explodes to the ball. He’s a reliable tackler and displays exceptional ball-skills. A former cornerback, Adderley appears capable of playing that position in the Colts’ zone scheme.

#Delaware S Nasir Adderley — “Open angle” technique here. Can use this technique (instead of the speed-turn) when you have the depth to flip & drive on the throw with the hips open to the QB. Like the finish, too. High-point the ball. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/DpCOiRmWyF — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) February 25, 2019

Taylor Rapp– Junior – Mississippi State

Listed Height: 6’0”– Listed Weight: 200 lbs

A versatile safety who’s has success playing deep and in the box, Rapp shows good anticipation, tackles well and is a tremendous blitzer (5 sacks in 2018). His biggest knock is a lack of elite athletic traits.