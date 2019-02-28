× Chance for a light mix in southern Indiana

It may be a dry start to our Thursday, but there is going to be a chance for a rain/snow mix by the time we head into the afternoon hours. The roads are in good shape this morning as temperatures fall into the 20s. Have a heavy coat on hand today because wind chills may drop into the teens during the morning commute. Highs this afternoon will also be nearly 10 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday.

There are Winter Weather Advisories in effect southwest of central Indiana this Thursday. The Indianapolis area is not included in the advisory because little to no snow accumulation is expected for today. However, it does not take much wintry precipitation to create a few slick surfaces.

Light snow may mix in with rain showers this afternoon and evening. The wave will quickly travel ENE over the area this evening and should exit by 8 PM. Cloud cover is going to decrease overnight and turn partly cloudy. Prepare for another cold start tomorrow as lows fall into the lower 20s.

Friday will start off bright, but more clouds will move back into central Indiana in the evening. Skies will become mostly cloudy on Saturday ahead of an approaching storm system. There should be several dry hours on Saturday before our next wave of snow arrives.

Snow showers are going to move into the state late Saturday night and continue to fall into our Sunday. It is still too far out to determine accurate snowfall amounts. However, forecast models are favoring the potential for snow accumulations. Stay tuned for more updates! Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright will have the latest forecast on CBS4 this evening!