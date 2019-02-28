Broad Ripple neighbors ask questions after deadly home invasion robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Neighbors in a Broad Ripple neighborhood are asking questions after a deadly home invasion robbery.

"It's a little angst, a little anxiousness, people just want a little resolution, some more information," said Steve Brining, the president of the Warfleigh Neighborhood Association.

Tuesday night, a report of gunshots became what police called a home invasion robbery investigation near 64th St. and Central Ave. Raushaun Gordon, 20, died.

"The person that's deceased was actually one of the suspects in the home invasion robbery and that the person inside the house was defending themselves and others inside the house at the time of the incident," said IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey.

Thursday night, neighborhood residents got to talk to police during their annual neighborhood meeting.

"A lot of people are worried for about various things, is it gonna happen to them, is this an isolated incident, if this was a rental property with bad renters, what can we do for others in similar situations in the neighborhood to prevent that from happening in the future," Brining said.

"We want to be able to have a nice frank discussion about what occurred, calm people's nerves that in this incident in particular this wasn't a random act of violence, that this was very targeted and the folks had some sort of relationship and there was some risk behavior involved in what occurred," Bailey said.

Bailey said having a meeting with impacted residents is something they are working to do after each criminal homicide.