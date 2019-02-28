‘Blessings & Bling’ holding dress giveaways to help Indiana teens prepare for prom

Posted 4:43 pm, February 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As we get closer to prom season, two central Indiana sisters want to make sure money doesn’t keep any girls from going. That’s why they’re hosting prom dress giveaways.

Carla Mann and Lisa Cutshaw started “Blessings & Bling” last year. They collect hundreds of donated dresses, jewelry, shoes, and purses to give to girls who may not be able to afford them on their own.

The first of three giveaways is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East – Life Center Ballroom at 10722 East Washington Street in Indianapolis.

Another giveaway will be held on March 9 at Birch Bayh Community Center at 716 N. 19th St. in Elwood. That event will also last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A third event will be held on March 16 at LifePoint Church at 8540 Combs Road in Indianapolis. Again, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Blessings & Bling” is also accepting donations to keep it going. One of the drop-off locations is the Whitestown Municipal Complex.

Click here to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.