Bedford man arrested on meth dealing charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A suspected methamphetamine dealer from Bedford was arrested in Bloomington on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say Kristian Korthouse was the target of a lengthy drug investigation which utilized confidential informants to purchase meth from the 47-year-old on numerous occasions in Lawrence County.

According to ISP, drug enforcement personnel received information regarding Korthouse’s whereabouts and when troopers attempted to arrest him for active felony warrants, he attempted to flee on foot. However, police say Korthouse was apprehended a short time later.

Police say Korthouse was in possession of more than 5 grams of meth at the time of his arrest.

Korthouse has been booked into the Monroe County Jail on multiple charges of possession and dealing of meth. He’s awaiting extradition to Lawrence County.

Anyone with tips about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411.